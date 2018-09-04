Pulse.com.gh logo
Everything you've been wanting to know about Burning Man, the wild 9-day arts event in the Nevada desert frequented by celebs and tech moguls


REUTERS/Jim Bourg

  • Burning Man is an annual, nine-day gathering in the Nevada desert.
  • It's held the week prior to and including Labor Day weekend each year. It includes artistic performances, installations, music, and a lot of partying.
  • No money is exchanged at Burning Man, so participants are expected to bring food, supplies, shelter, and anything else they might need.
  • The cost of tickets in 2018 ranged from $425 to $1,200.

In order to truly understand Burning Man, the annual summer event held in the middle of the Nevada desert, you probably just have to go.

The nine-day gathering of 70,000 people includes wild costumes, art installations, spontaneous musical performances, and lots of partying.

Burning Man closed with the burning of the Temple Galaxia, a 65-foot wooden structure that symbolizes how the fabric of the universe connects all living beings. For the burning of the temple, people created memorials for deceased loved ones and past relationships, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

With 2018's Burning Man event having ended on September 3, Business Insider has compiled answers to some of your most burning questions about Burning Man.

