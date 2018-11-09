Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Ezra Miller's darkly magical look stunned fans at the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

Ezra Miller's show-stopping all-black red carpet look easily stole the show at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" premiere.

(Pascal Le Segretain / GettyImages)

  • Ezra Miller's show-stopping red carpet look easily stole the show at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" premiere.
  • The unique look comes from the Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli collection and will keep even the darkest witches and wizards toasty warm with its down filling.
  • Miller's character was a key part of the first movie — and "The Crimes of Grindelwald" will likely delve more deeply into his past.

If your character survived certain death at the end of the first movie in your franchise, you might come out looking something like Ezra Miller did for his recent red-carpet appearance.

On Thursday, Miller, along with his co-stars including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Zoe Kravitz, and Jude Law graced the red carpet in Paris to promote "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Miller opted for a stunning albeit puffy all-black look

(Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages)

Rocking the red carpet in a Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli ensemble, you can almost feel the confidence rolling off of Miller in big, puffy waves that clearly differentiate Miller from his character in the first film.

Of course, that could also have to do with the very real possibility of Credence Barebone secretly being one of the Lestranges from way back — but fans will just have to wait and see if that particular theory is accurate.

The rest of the cast of "Fantastic Beasts" donned simpler attire

(Pascal Le Segretain / GettyImages)

(Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages)

(Pascal Le Segretain / GettyImages)

(Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages)

(Pascal Le Segretain /GettyImages)

You can catch the film in theaters on November 16.

Ezra Miller recently opened up about Hollywood and his #MeToo moment

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment)

In a recent spread for The Hollywood Reporter, Miller said he was harassed by an unnamed director and producer when he was underage.

"They [the producer and director] gave me wine and I was underaged," Miller recalled. "They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters.'"

Miller continued to reflect on the significance of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

"It's a great f---ing age of being like, 'You know what? That s---'s unacceptable,' And it's amazing for a lot of us to watch. 'Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f---ing survived it," he continued.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

