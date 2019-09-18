Netflix has renewed “Family Reunion” for a second season.

Viewers will get to see Nigerian-American Anthony Alabi resume his role as the lead male character in the multi-generational comedy series.

Netflix’s “Family Reunion” featuring Nigerian-American Anthony Abayomi Alabi is returning for a second season.

Variety reports that the news was announced on September 17, 2019. The show returns with 16 new episodes.

But don't worry because you won't have to wait that long to get more laughs from the multi-generational family as Netflix will be releasing a Family Reunion Christmas special on December 9th.

There will also be nine new episodes from season 1, these will begin streaming from January 2020.

ALSO READ: Here's why Nigerian actress Folake Olowofoyeku playing a lead role in new CBS show is such a big deal

What is Family Reunion about?

The lighthearted nostalgic show follows a family called the McKellans who decide to leave their glamorous city life in Seattle to move to their hometown Georgia to be closer to their relatives.

The Nigerian-American actor plays Moz McKellan, a retired NFL player and father of three children married to Tia Mowry while veteran actors Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree star as his parents.

Telling fans what to expect from the show, Alabi told MEA WorldWide (MEAWW), “I think what viewers will get first and foremost is a sense of nostalgia. I think you’ll get a throwback to shows like Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I think we really wanted to make sure that viewers felt that family dynamic, that sitcom feel, and after that, you’re going to laugh a lot.”

This is Alabi’s first major role. Before the Netflix show, he made appearances on popular shows like ‘Bosch’, ‘Modern Family’, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Raven’s Home’. He is also a writer and has produced many comedic digital sketches.