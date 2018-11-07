news

Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has broken her old record with 'King of Boys.'

In 2016, she made her directorial debut with the feature film, ‘The Wedding Party’. She made history with it by becoming the first female director to have the highest opening week in Nollywood.

Adetiba appears to have outdone herself with the release of her second critically acclaimed movie which is said to be the number 1 film in Nigeria and West Africa right now.

On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, she took to Instagram to share all the ways she is breaking her own history at the box office.

According to her, King of Boys has had the biggest ever opening week for a non-comedy Nollywood film. It has also been ranked the second highest opening of a Nollywood film in 2018 and the second highest opening week by a female director. This was all despite the fact that it was not released on the first two days of its opening weekend.

The movie, which is still showing in cinemas across Nigeria and other parts of Africa, has been well received by a lot of people some who feel that the Adetiba definitely deserves an Oscar for this film.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

"King of Boys follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. She is a pillar of society - loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she's drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear. To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her. But who can she really trust?"

The first time Kemi Adetiba made history

After making a name for herself with her award-winning music videos, she came on to the movie scene with her feature film debut, The Wedding Party.

The 2016 Nigerian romantic comedy-drama film premiered on September 8, 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and on November 26, 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

It was eventually released worldwide on December 16, 2016 and instantly shattered box office records by becoming the highest grossing Nigerian film.

According to Variety, the romantic comedy become the first Nigerian film to pass the N400 million mark ( N453 million to be exact which is around $1.2 million). After spending seven weeks at the top of the box office, it eventually grossed N3.5 billion (around $11.5 million) in 2016.

"It has surpassed all our expectations. It's been an incredible ride," executive producer Mo Abudu noted.

These numbers were later outdone by its sequel 'The Wedding Party 2' in 2017. Wikipedia reports that it is currently the highest grossing Nigerian film of all time with N 500,000,000 ($ 1.3 million).