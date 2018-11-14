news

Five Nigerian women appeared before the Accra Circuit Court last Tuesday November 13 on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and human trafficking.

Blessing Sunday, Jeniffer John, Vivian Omotayo, Happiness Sunday and Joy Chima were said to have conspired and trafficked seven other Nigerian ladies between the ages of 20 and 24 from Nigerian to Ghana for the purpose of exploitation.

These women all pleaded not guilty to the charges, but were remanded into police custody to return to the court on November 20.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) George Amegah revealed that the victims were Nigerians and the accused were as well Nigerian prostitutes.

He said, “The accused planned to recruit girls from Nigeria to boost their prostitution and contributed money and gave it to Blessing and Vivian to go and lure the victims from Nigeria to Ghana under the pretext of working in a restaurant for good salaries.”

He added that in August 2018, Blessing brought four of the victims and Vivian also brought three of the victims into Ghana.

These accused, the prosecution explained threatened victims after they(victims) have been distributed to men, by collecting their(victims) hairs and pubic hairs as well as panties, finger nails and braziers to curse them if they made attempts to run away.

DSP George Amegah told the court that the accused also stripped the victims naked before a stream and ask them to swear an oath and after forced them into prostitution and subjugated them in various ways until they were caught by the police.