Two African cities – Lagos (Nigeria) and Alexandria (Egypt) - are two major African cities with a growing public concern of the rise in sea level and could disappear by the next century.

Scientists say the phenomenon of ocean surges could threaten human activities, existence and the business environment.

The two cities, lying low along coastlines are already experiencing massive flooding and only prompt actions by humans and the government can reduce the consequences.

Picture of Lagos and its glaring sea

According to the United Nations office for disaster reduction (UNISDR), to reduce the effects of these floods is the need to formulate a sound flood management policy.

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos' low coastline and other prone cities globally are said to be less than one meter above sea level and could be submerged by 2050 if the seal level continues its rise. The rising seas caused by global warming put Africa's largest city and the economic nerve centre of Nigeria in danger of flooding.

Lekki flood

In 2018, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) described the rise in sea level as another looming danger that could come to threaten the existence of Lagos if nothing is done.

“This is not a problem for Lagos alone to carry, it is a national problem that should involve the national government,” Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kanu, Director-General of NCF, had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Similarly, a 2012 study from the University of Plymouth found that a sea-level rise of 90cm would affect human activities and global sea levels are expected to rise 20cm by the end of this century.

Between 2030 and 2050, scientists in the United Nations (UN) projected that there is the likelihood of the world’s oceans rising by 1 meter.

Alexandria, Egypt

Rising sea level is also affecting one of Egypt's largest cities, Alexandria. It houses the country’s principal seaport and a major industrial centre.

Commuting across the flooded streets of Alexandria was almost impossible.

The city lies on the Mediterranean Sea at the western edge of the Nile River delta, about 114 miles (183 km) northwest of Cairo in Lower Egypt.

According to a 2017 report by America’s National Public Radio (NPR), scientists believe that the Mediterranean Sea could rise by as much as 60cm by 2100.

Drivers maneuver through floodwater after a torrential rain in Alexandria, Egypt. Ibrahim Ramadan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Ibrahim Ramadan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaborative work with Business Insider also put the two cities - Lagos and Alexandria among the 11 sinking cities in the world.

