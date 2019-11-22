Floyd Mayweather recently showed off a Ghana flag in a photo on Instagram

The flag is an expensive Louis Vuitton fashion accessory designed by Virgil Abloh

The LV Flags Fur Scarf, it costs $13, 900 and $37,000 for the mini and maxi versions respectively

A former world welterweight boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, has been flaunting his love for Ghana on his social media (Instagram) page.

Mayweather shared a photo where he was wearing a scarf partly made of a Ghana flag and the United States flag.

The photo has gone viral on social media. Most people are talking about Mayweather visiting Ghana.

Mayweather’s caption when he posted the photo was “zoom in”. When you zoom in you would realise that he was drawing attention to the flag being a designer made.

Mayweather's flag was an LV Flags Fur Scarf, a brightly coloured piece of fashion accessory from Louis Vuitton designed by Ghanaian-American Virgil Abloh.

The LV Flags Fur Scarf is sold at $13,900 (GHC77,000) for a mini version which is 35 x 165 cm (Length x Height). A maxi version which measures 55 x 270 cm (Length x Height) costs $37,000 (GHC206,000).