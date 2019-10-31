Back in the day, ladies had to wait to be asked out because it was the ‘proper’ thing to do.

Now in 2019, things have changed with women going after everything they want from their jobs, money to men.

When it works, it's a great success story that trends on Twitter, when it does not, it can be the embarrassment of a lifetime. You can avoid the latter by using the tips below.

Eyeing someone on social media or even in real life but not sure how to go about shooting your shot? Don’t worry, you have come to the right place.

Here is how to successfully pursue a guy you are interested in:

Do some digging

Make sure he is single, not in a relationship before you try shooting your shot. A little digging online should give you an answer and help you learn more about your target. Make sure you like his posts and drop some comments that make you stand out.

Strike a conversation

Now that you know a little about him, it's time to slide into his Direct Messages (dms) and engage him in conversation. Be respectful as you start with something light and fun. Make your conversation starter about something he is into.

“Get him talking about something he loves. When a guy’s talking about something he’s really into, he’ll get amped and subconsciously associate those feel-good vibes with you,” writes Kelly Thore of Cosmopolitan.

Shoot your shot

Over time, these conversations should become constant and regular. By constantly sharing stuff, you grow closer and foster a deep connection, where you become comfortable to stop dribbling and finally shoot that shot.

Note — Shooting your shot does not always work even for the best of the best. So bear that in mind as you go for it and try not to take it personally if it does not work. Just keep it moving. Better luck next time!

Extra tip for the shy ladies

We recognise the fact that not everyone can shoot their shot directly so here is something you can try.

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

Position properly yourself by reaching out and getting close to him. Play your cards right and he should eventually ask you out. Bear in mind that this is a long shot that might not work. Being direct has a higher chance of success.