Forget teaching 2nd languages — wealthy New Yorkers now want their kids' nannies to do their hair, drive Zambonis, and give them massages

Wealthy parents now want their nannies to perform a wider range of tasks, including giving them massages, styling their hair, teaching the whole family yoga, and even driving Zambonis, according to an article in the New York Post published over the weekend.

"Wealthy families have a certain way of looking at things," Seth Norman Greenberg, the vice president of the Pavillion Agency, a domestic-staffing company in Manhattan, told the Post. "They realize when interviewing people that they might be able to get a lot more than what their basic needs are."

A Manhattan father told the Post he got a 90-minute massage from his children's nanny twice a week.

A mother of four in Greenwich, Connecticut — who has a nanny for her two sons and a separate nanny for her two daughters — has her daughters' nanny blow out her hair each day in addition to caring for her daughters and doing their hair, according to the Post.

For the additional services, these families often pay an extra $10 an hour on top of the typical $20 hourly rate, Erin Maloney-Winder, the president of the household-staffing company Abigail Madison, told the newspaper. But nannies for wealthy families in New York City can make much more than that, with some earning up to $185,000 a year, according to David Youdovin, the CEO of Hire Society, a recruitment firm that helps high-net-worth people and families in New York City, the Hamptons, and Palm Beach staff their homes and businesses.

Sometimes the services families ask for go far beyond typical domestic tasks.

Greenberg said he found a nanny who could drive a Zamboni for a New Jersey family who wanted help maintaining their private ice-skating rink.

He said another family who lived in the Midwest wanted him to find a "New York-savvy nanny" who would use a gun to fire blank cartridges to scare off bears — but that proved too steep a request.

The rise of these so-called super nannies points to the fact that some people are willing to pay more for a little bit of extra time, luxury, or privacy.

At a New York City napping lounge, people pay up to $250 a month to nap in dark, private pods at any time of day.

A company called Mirror is selling a $1,500 interactive mirror that streams live workout classes straight into your living room.

And people who like camping only in theory can spend up to $700 a night to go "glamping" in luxury tents with 1,500-thread-count linens, electricity, and WiFi.