Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Four places in London that Harry Potter fans need to visit

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.
  • London has a range of Harry Potter themed activities to unleash the inner wizard in you.
  • They include the official Harry Potter Studio Tour, wizard-themed hotel rooms and potion making cocktail bars.
  • Below are our favourites which you can try out for yourselves.

London is a magical place, especially if you're a Harry Potter fan. We've scouted out four of the best places you should visit to unleash your inner wizard.

The Official Harry Potter Studio Tour: The tour opened in 2012 and offers visitors the chance to step onto the iconic sets found in the films, such as the Great Hall, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest.

The Potion Room: This experience is structured like a wizardry and alchemy class. Guests wear a cloak and even get a magic wand. They create drinkable and edible "potions" and are served a tray full of sweet and savoury items.

Wizard Chamber hotel rooms: The Georgian House Hotel in London has rooms which are inspired by the Harry Potter books, to make you feel like you're spending the night at Hogwarts. Each room features stained glass windows, stone walls, cauldrons, and curious artefacts to invoke that Harry Potter feel.

The Cauldron: Wizarding bar The Cauldron is a fantasy book lover's dream. Guests dress up in robes and are given a cauldron to mix their own drinks.

Produced by David Ibekwe.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 17 people reveal the grossest thing they have ever seen in a...bullet
3 Lifestyle Emily Ratajkowski wore a halter top that can best be...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Lifestyle Meet the 'High Priest of Hollywood Tattoo Artists,' who started out illegally tattooing bike gangs and now calls Johnny Depp 'brother'
detroit police chief james craig
Lifestyle Police found the remains of 63 more infants and fetuses at a second funeral home in Detroit
Kim Kardashian always has an elaborate Halloween costume.
Lifestyle 16 of the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes
People are reporting spooky bathroom results.
Lifestyle Burger King has a new spooky black slushie, but all people can talk about is how it's turning their poop weird colors
X
Advertisement