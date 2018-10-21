news

London has a range of Harry Potter themed activities to unleash the inner wizard in you.

They include the official Harry Potter Studio Tour, wizard-themed hotel rooms and potion making cocktail bars.

Below are our favourites which you can try out for yourselves.

The Official Harry Potter Studio Tour: The tour opened in 2012 and offers visitors the chance to step onto the iconic sets found in the films, such as the Great Hall, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest.

The Potion Room: This experience is structured like a wizardry and alchemy class. Guests wear a cloak and even get a magic wand. They create drinkable and edible "potions" and are served a tray full of sweet and savoury items.

Wizard Chamber hotel rooms: The Georgian House Hotel in London has rooms which are inspired by the Harry Potter books, to make you feel like you're spending the night at Hogwarts. Each room features stained glass windows, stone walls, cauldrons, and curious artefacts to invoke that Harry Potter feel.

The Cauldron: Wizarding bar The Cauldron is a fantasy book lover's dream. Guests dress up in robes and are given a cauldron to mix their own drinks.

Produced by David Ibekwe.