Maridav/Shutterstock

France has been the most-visited country in the world for more than 20 years running.

But China is predicted to become the world's top vacation hotspot by 2030.

Thanks to a growing economy and expanding middle class, China is also expected to become the biggest source of tourists in the world by 2030, passing the United States and Germany, according to Euromonitor.

France has held the title of most popular tourist destination in the world for more than 20 years running.

In 2018 alone, 89 million tourists are estimated to have traveled to France.

But France may soon be overtaken by another country as the world's foremost vacation hotspot. According to a report from market-research firm Euromonitor International, China is expected to become the world's most popular tourist destination by 2030.

Euromonitor attributed the expected growth to the rapidly growing economies of other Asian countries and the expanding Asian middle class. China is seeing an increasing number of tourists coming from nearby countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan.

The firm also cited efforts by China to beef up its tourism infrastructure and make its policies more tourism-friendly.

According to the report, China is also expected to become the biggest source of tourists in the world by 2030, surpassing the United States and Germany. In 2018, just shy of 100 million Chinese tourists visited other countries, but that figure is expected to skyrocket to 250 million in 2030.