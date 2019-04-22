The second episode of season eight of 'Game of Thrones' aired early this morning, April 22, 2019.

HBO's latest titled 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' had many talking points including ﻿, Sansa and Daenerys' continued rivalry.

However, there is one part that got Nigerians emotional - Brienne of Tarth's well-deserved promotion.

After waiting for six seasons, fans got to see Jaime Lannister finally make her a knight of the seven kingdoms.

This tear-jerking scene starts with Brienne and Jaime sitting around the fire with Tormund Giantsbane, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Davos Seaworth, and Podrick Payne.

After trading war stories, Tormund is surprised to find out Brienne is not a "ser" like the rest of her male peers. At first, she laughs it off acting like she is okay with not being knighted even as Jaime urges her to come forward.

Brienne eventually goes to Jaime with a little encouragement from Podrick.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones: We asked Nigerians to tell us what they think about season 8, episode 1 - here are the best reactions

She kneels before Jaime who places his sword upon her shoulder and says, "In the name of the Warrior, I charge you to be brave. In the name of the Father, I charge you to be just. In the name of the mother, I charge you to defend the innocent. Arise, Brienne of Tarth, a knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Brienne stands with tears in her eyes, as Tormund claps happily for her. Many Nigerian fans were thrilled with this moment as they went online to share their excitement.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Brienne's knighting in episode two: