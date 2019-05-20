HBO's Game Of Thrones is over. The season finale of the world's most popular show aired on Sunday night, May 19, 2019.

Fans got to see the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen's rampage on King's Landing, Jon Snow's reaction, one significant death and someone finally get the throne.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment with how the final episode, "The Iron Throne," ended after waiting for over eight years.

Twitter reactions show that many think series had a hurried and unsatisfactory ending with some remaining a do-over and closure over characters they've grown to love.

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' series finale recap: All hail king who?

Here's how Game of Thrones Nigerian fans reacted to the series finale: