Lifestyle 'Game of Thrones' stars Maisie Williams and Richard Madden had an adorable Stark sibling reunion

Richard Madden and Maisie Williams reunited for a cute photo. They played siblings Robb and Arya Stark on "Game of Thrones."

  • Maisie Williams is in a play in London.
  • Some of her "Game of Thrones" co-stars were there to support here.
  • Richard Madden, who played her older brother Robb on the HBO series, shared an adorable photo of the two of them hugging.

It's a Stark family reunion.

"Game of Thrones" actors Maisie Williams and Richard Madden shared an adorable photo of the two of them hugging Thursday.

Madden was on hand to celebrate Williams during the opening of "I And You," a play starring the actress, at the Hampstead Theatre in London.

"Last night watching @maisie_williams being brilliant in her new play," the actor wrote.

Williams also shared the photo to her Instagram.

Madden, who played Robb for three seasons, and Williams, who plays Arya, didn't get to have much screen time together.

Arya leaves Winterfell with her father during the second episode of season one while Robb stays at the family castle. He's killed before the two can ever reunite.

"Game of Thrones" actors John Bradley, who plays Sam, and Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, were also in attendance.

