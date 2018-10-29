Pulse.com.gh logo
George Clooney and multimillionaire Rande Gerber hosted 2018's most star-studded Halloween parties in both LA and Vegas — take a look inside

George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos Tequila threw not one, but two of its famous Halloween parties this year — one in Beverly Hills on Friday, and a second in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Cofounders Rande Gerber (L) and George Clooney attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino. play

(Denise Truscello)

George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos tequila brand threw not one, but two of its famous Halloween parties this year — one in Beverly Hills on Friday, and a second in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The "Brought To You By Those Who Drink It" LA party took place in cofounder Mike Meldman's house and featured plenty of Halloween décor, branded Casamigos bars lined with hundreds of bottles of the tequila, signature cocktails, and food like Kobe cheeseburger sliders, mini hot dogs, tacos and burritos, and vegan ice cream.

Guests like Harry Styles and Paris Hilton were greeted with a Casamigos ice shot, made the most of a slow-motion photo booth and selfie balls, and crowded into Meldman's sports room to watch the World Series, all while DJ Michelle Pesce played all night.

The scene was just as elaborate on Saturday, when all three Casamigos founders — George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldamn — partied at the newly opened CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino in a space with black brick walls, neon signs, glitter Casamigos barrels, a custom agave made of mini Casamigos bottles over the main bar, cocktails, and Asian-inspired cuisine like lobster mac and cheese.

Guests like Clooney, Kendall Jenner, and Steve Aoki listened to DJ Cassidy, a performance from Nas, and even a surprise DJ set by Jenner herself.

Scroll down to see the best costumes from the A-list guests at Casamigos' LA and Vegas Halloween parties.

Rande Gerber and his supermodel wife Cindy Crawford, both known for their annual Halloween efforts, showed up to the first party as David Bowie and Blondie's Debbie Harry.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Their supermodel children Kaia and Presley Gerber arrived as rockstars, with Kaia dressed as Joan Jett.

Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Paris Hilton showed up as a furby.

Paris Hilton attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Paris Hilton attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, may have won the battle, though — she dressed as Paris Hilton on her 21st birthday wearing her iconic metallic birthday dress.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Sean Combs was in attendance as a pilot.

Sean Combs attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills. play

Sean Combs attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

(Kevin Mazur)


He and Gerber seemed to get along famously.

Sean Combs and Rande Gerber attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills. play

Sean Combs and Rande Gerber attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

(Kevin Mazur)


Harry Styles dressed in Elton John's infamous glitzy Dodger uniform, worn by the artist during a performance 43 years ago.

Harry Styles attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Harry Styles attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Ross Butler of '13 Reasons Why' and Noah Centineo of 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' dressed as Wolverine and Gaston.

Ross Butler and Noah Centineo attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Ross Butler and Noah Centineo attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Olivia Munn showed up as 'Crazy Rich Asians' character Peak Lin.

Olivia Munn attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Olivia Munn attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Actress Nina Dobrev dressed up as a 'baby star,' inspired by 'A Star is Born.'

Nina Dobrev attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Nina Dobrev attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was looking spooky with his wife Jordyn Blum.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest looked pretty fabulous as Karl Lagerfeld alongside girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills. play

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

(JB Lacroix:GC Images)


American actor Richard Kind made an appearance.

Richard Kind attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Richard Kind attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


DJ Michelle Pesce spun tracks all night long.

DJ Michelle Pesce attends the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

DJ Michelle Pesce attends the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Brody Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter dressed up as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills. play

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

(Michael Kovac)


Zoë Kravitz appeared to be some kind of vampire.

Zoe Kravitz attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills. play

Zoe Kravitz attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

(Michael Kovac)


Michelle Trachtenberg was almost unrecognizable

Michelle Trachtenberg attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Michelle Trachtenberg attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


French Montana also showed up.

Cindy Crawford and French Montana attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Cindy Crawford and French Montana attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte Walsh put their feet up.

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Hollywood couple Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton channeled The Day of the Dead.

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


Supermodel Molly Sims and producer husband Scott Stuber showed face...

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Michael Kovac)


...as did 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst and TV producer Mark Burnett.

Jeff Probst and Mark Burnett attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Jeff Probst and Mark Burnett attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Actor couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were there for the party.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Model Karolína Kurková made it to both parties. Here was her first look.

Karolina Kurkova attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Karolina Kurkova attends Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


Jane Seymour and David Green certainly stood out.

Jane Seymour and David Green attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills play

Jane Seymour and David Green attend Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills

(Kevin Mazur)


While he didn't make to to the LA party, George Clooney was dressed as a pilot for the Las Vegas bash on Saturday.

George Clooney attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

(Kevin Mazur / Getty)


It was a theme adopted by Gerber and Crawford — although cofounder Mike Meldman had something else going on.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, George Clooney and Mike Meldman attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, George Clooney and Mike Meldman attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Getty / Kevin Mazur)


Kendall Jenner rocked a pastel pink mini dress and a voluminous blonde wig as an Austin Powers fembot.

Kendall Jenner attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Kendall Jenner attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Bryan Steffy / Getty)


Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann dressed as Jack Skellington and Sally.

Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Bryan Stuffy)


Jermaine Dupri was dressed as a minion — but it seems he'd had enough by this point.

Jermaine Dupri attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Jermaine Dupri attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Denise Truscello / Getty)


Ex NSYNC singer Joey Fatone and wife Izabel Araujo were the creepy twins from 'The Shining.'

Joey Fatone (L) and Izabel Araujo attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Joey Fatone (L) and Izabel Araujo attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Denise Truscello)


Catch Hospitality Group co-founders Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm joined the party.

Eugene Remm, Valerie Goldin Remm, Tori Praver, Mark Birnbaum, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and George Clooney attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Eugene Remm, Valerie Goldin Remm, Tori Praver, Mark Birnbaum, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and George Clooney attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Kevin Mazur / Getty)


DJ Cassidy and Nas both performed throughout the night.

DJ Cassidy and Nas attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

DJ Cassidy and Nas attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Kevin Mazur)


Gelila Puck and Wolfgang Puck looked pretty glamorous.

Gelila Puck and Wolfgang Puck attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Gelila Puck and Wolfgang Puck attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Bryan Steffy)


Here was Karolina Kurkova's outfit for night number two.

Karolina Kurkova attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Karolina Kurkova attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Bryan Steffy / Getty)


Actors J. B. Smoove and Marlon Wayans got into character.

J. B. Smoove (L) and Marlon Wayans attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

J. B. Smoove (L) and Marlon Wayans attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Bryan Steffy)


George Clooney chatted with actor Austin Stowell.

George Clooney and Austin Stowell attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

George Clooney and Austin Stowell attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Kevin Mazur / Getty)


Steve Aoki's half-sister Devon posed for a photo with the couple as well as reality TV star Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Charlie from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'

Devon Aoki, Jonathan Cheban, Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Devon Aoki, Jonathan Cheban, Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Denise Truscello)


Actor Tyson Beckford and friends were watched the scene as firefighters.

Tyson Beckford attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort &amp; Casino play

Tyson Beckford attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino

(Denise Truscello)


