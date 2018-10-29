news

George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos tequila brand threw not one, but two of its famous Halloween parties this year — one in Beverly Hills on Friday, and a second in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The "Brought To You By Those Who Drink It" LA party took place in cofounder Mike Meldman's house and featured plenty of Halloween décor, branded Casamigos bars lined with hundreds of bottles of the tequila, signature cocktails, and food like Kobe cheeseburger sliders, mini hot dogs, tacos and burritos, and vegan ice cream.

Guests like Harry Styles and Paris Hilton were greeted with a Casamigos ice shot, made the most of a slow-motion photo booth and selfie balls, and crowded into Meldman's sports room to watch the World Series, all while DJ Michelle Pesce played all night.

The scene was just as elaborate on Saturday, when all three Casamigos founders — George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldamn — partied at the newly opened CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino in a space with black brick walls, neon signs, glitter Casamigos barrels, a custom agave made of mini Casamigos bottles over the main bar, cocktails, and Asian-inspired cuisine like lobster mac and cheese.

Guests like Clooney, Kendall Jenner, and Steve Aoki listened to DJ Cassidy, a performance from Nas, and even a surprise DJ set by Jenner herself.

Scroll down to see the best costumes from the A-list guests at Casamigos' LA and Vegas Halloween parties.

Rande Gerber and his supermodel wife Cindy Crawford, both known for their annual Halloween efforts, showed up to the first party as David Bowie and Blondie's Debbie Harry.

Their supermodel children Kaia and Presley Gerber arrived as rockstars, with Kaia dressed as Joan Jett.

Paris Hilton showed up as a furby.

Her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, may have won the battle, though — she dressed as Paris Hilton on her 21st birthday wearing her iconic metallic birthday dress.

Sean Combs was in attendance as a pilot.

He and Gerber seemed to get along famously.

Harry Styles dressed in Elton John's infamous glitzy Dodger uniform, worn by the artist during a performance 43 years ago.

Ross Butler of '13 Reasons Why' and Noah Centineo of 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' dressed as Wolverine and Gaston.

Olivia Munn showed up as 'Crazy Rich Asians' character Peak Lin.

Actress Nina Dobrev dressed up as a 'baby star,' inspired by 'A Star is Born.'

Former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was looking spooky with his wife Jordyn Blum.

'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest looked pretty fabulous as Karl Lagerfeld alongside girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

American actor Richard Kind made an appearance.

DJ Michelle Pesce spun tracks all night long.

Brody Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter dressed up as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock.

Zoë Kravitz appeared to be some kind of vampire.

Michelle Trachtenberg was almost unrecognizable

French Montana also showed up.

Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte Walsh put their feet up.

Hollywood couple Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton channeled The Day of the Dead.

Supermodel Molly Sims and producer husband Scott Stuber showed face...

...as did 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst and TV producer Mark Burnett.

Actor couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were there for the party.

Model Karolína Kurková made it to both parties. Here was her first look.

Jane Seymour and David Green certainly stood out.

While he didn't make to to the LA party, George Clooney was dressed as a pilot for the Las Vegas bash on Saturday.

It was a theme adopted by Gerber and Crawford — although cofounder Mike Meldman had something else going on.

Kendall Jenner rocked a pastel pink mini dress and a voluminous blonde wig as an Austin Powers fembot.

Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann dressed as Jack Skellington and Sally.

Jermaine Dupri was dressed as a minion — but it seems he'd had enough by this point.

Ex NSYNC singer Joey Fatone and wife Izabel Araujo were the creepy twins from 'The Shining.'

Catch Hospitality Group co-founders Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm joined the party.

DJ Cassidy and Nas both performed throughout the night.

Gelila Puck and Wolfgang Puck looked pretty glamorous.

Here was Karolina Kurkova's outfit for night number two.

Actors J. B. Smoove and Marlon Wayans got into character.

George Clooney chatted with actor Austin Stowell.

Steve Aoki's half-sister Devon posed for a photo with the couple as well as reality TV star Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Charlie from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'

Actor Tyson Beckford and friends were watched the scene as firefighters.