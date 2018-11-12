news

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin explains why "The Winds of Winter" is hard to finish.

He said writing the sixth book in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series is like writing a "dozen novels."

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin is having a difficult time finishing his next book.

The 70-year-old writer spoke with The Guardian about trying to finish "The Winds of Winter," the sixth book in "A Song of Ice and Fire" series and why it's been hard to finish in the seven years since the fifth book, "A Dance With Dragons," was released.

"I've been struggling with it for a few years," Martin said. "'The Winds of Winter' is not so much a novel as a dozen novels, each with a different protagonist, each having a different cast of supporting players and antagonists and allies and lovers around them, and all of these weaving together in an extremely complex fashion. So it's very, very challenging."

Martin recently finished "Fire and Blood," a history of the Targaryens, which will be published November 20.

He told The Guardian that he found it "easier" to finish the history instead of "The Winds of Winter."

"'Fire and Blood' by contrast was very simple," he said. "Not that it's easy, it still took me years to put together, but it is easier."

Martin still has a seventh book planned called "A Dream of Spring."

No release date is planned for "The Winds of Winter," but fans who are waiting for it to finally hit bookshelves can look forward to HBO's "Game of Thrones" returning for its eighth and final season in 2019.

