Do you hate it when your alarm wakes you up after a great work-free weekend, and you realize it's time to resume at work?

Does the thought of going to the office feel you with an overwhelming sense of anxiety or stress?

If this is you, you may be burnout and should definitely adopt the tips below to have a stress-free year.

Nowadays, studies have shown that more people are dealing with chronic stress which can lead to burnout.

It has gotten so bad that the World Health Organization (WHO) has added burnout to its list of globally recognized diseases.

But first, what does it mean to be burnout?

WHO describes it as a syndrome of “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed” which “includes feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, results in increased mental distance from one's job and reduced professional efficacy.”

This specifically applies to people working in urban cities like Lagos state, Nigeria where you have to deal with crazy traffic, workloads and other stressful factors.

What does being burnout look like? Credit: Stress and Burnout in Ministry

ALSO READ: Lagos Stress - 5 Nigerian cities that are better for your mental health

Health effects of getting burnout

When you get burnout, your productivity reduces, you feel helpless, overwhelmed, and eventually, you are left emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausted.

Science shows that being burnout can put you at a higher risk for a potentially fatal heart flutter called Atrial fibrillation or AFib.

This silent killer is a common heart rhythm disorder that is responsible for strokes, hospitalisations and in some causes deaths all over the world.

"We've known that stress can cause other types of heart disease, but this is the first study to really link exhaustion to potentially increasing your risk for a cardiac arrhythmia," said study author Dr. Parveen Garg, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

"We're drawing a link between exhaustion and atrial fibrillation which really hasn't been described before," he added.

Being burnout can also lead to headaches, insomnia, depression and anxiety. It also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and even death before age 45.

Solutions

Knowing the dangerous health effects of being burnout, Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa has compiled this list for you. Here are five great tips to help you have a stress-free year:

Get enough rest by going to bed early

Going to bed early increases your chances of getting a full night’s rest, nothing less than 7-8 hours of sleep. Doing this means you get up early, well-rested and ready for the day's work.

sleeping Shutterstock

Avoid picking up your phone once you wake up

Picking up your phone first thing in the morning and diving straight into work emails, and social media is the worst way to start your day.

When you do this, you end up anxious and stressed before you get to the office and it sets a bad tone for the rest of the day.

Avoid picking up your phone once you wake up(seekthegreatness)

The best thing to do is to take the first moments of your day to do something relaxing like meditating, praying, putting together your to-do-list,e.t.c. Do things that put you in a positive mood.

Work out

Exercising does not just make you look good, it also makes you feel good. When you exercise, your body releases about five different brain-boosting hormones and chemicals; Serotonin, Norepinephrine, BDNF, Dopamine and Endorphins - the ultimate “feel good” chemicals.

Working out boosts your mood Shutterstock

Together, the combination of these hormones and chemicals lift your energy level, boosts your memory, make you motivated, more alert and focused.

Focus on one thing at a time

Multitasking may seem like a great idea to get a lot of things done at the same time. However, what ends up happening is that your productivity and the quality of your work goes down.

You end up feeling more stressed because of all the work you still have left. The solution is to avoid distractions and put all of your energy into one task, finish it before moving on to the next one on your to-do list.

Set reminders on your phone for occasional breaks

Stepping away from work every other hour gives you time to refresh your mind and destress before continuing the day's task.

Take a break from work

It also gives you time to move around and stretch your legs, which is a habit that can save your life.

P.S: It does not hurt to take a break from work now and then. Go on leave, have some fun and go back refreshed.