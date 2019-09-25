Although RMB Global Markets research analyses 54 African economies according to their investment attractiveness, it accented to the top 10 attractive investment destinations in Africa in 2020.

In the top 10 is a blend of West, East and Northern African countries with South Africa emerging as the only southern country.

Although Ghana placed 9th in its previous report, it has moved up to the 6th position in this latest report.

Methodology

The latest “Where to Invest in Africa” publication focuses on the traditional and alternative sectors driving African countries to reach ever-higher levels of economic growth.

Major indicators for the top ten economies are resources, manufacturing, real estate and construction, ICT, retail, banking and finance.

Economic fundamentals, ease of doing business and the attractiveness of doing business enabled countries in the top 10 positions to score better than other states.

Here’s a full list of the top 10 countries to invest in Africa in 2020