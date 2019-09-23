Over 10,000 students who wrote the paper across the world in June 2019 exams.

This announcement was made at the ACCA Annual Students’ Summit and Employability Fair at the Accra International Conference Centre.

ACCA’s Strategic Business Leader (SBL) is a four-hour case study that mirrors the workplace and provides trainees with real world challenges allowing them to demonstrate a blend of technical, practical and professional skills.

After receiving his award, Owen Odonkor Adantey said “the announcement came as a surprise. I didn’t expect to do that well. It’s simply one of the best experiences of my life - one of the greatest moments of my life. The feeling was good”.

Before he received this award Mr Adantey picked up the prize for the Top Performer in Ghana for Strategic Business Reporting in the March 2019 exams as well as Financial Management in the March 2018 exams sitting.

In all, 52 ACCA Trainees were awarded for sterling performances in the past four ACCA Exams sittings.

This year’s ACCA Annual Students’ Summit and Employability Fair was the 6th edition and was under the theme “ACCA–Shaping Your Future”, with focus on partnerships, connections for success, and digital skills needed by Finance and Accounting trainees and students alike to help them keep up with changing trends in business in general and in the qualification in particular. More than 1300 individuals participated in the event.

The Summit featured an employability fair with 25 employers and Learning Providers who offered job opportunities, internships, as well as CV and career guidance.