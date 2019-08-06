The wife of Bishop Patrick Morgan decided to a make a replica of the ark of the covenant as his birthday cake on her husband’s 50th birthday.

In an Instagram post, the CEO of sweetintins couture cakes, Dzifa said she had idea to a replica of the ark of the covenant as a birthday cake for a pastor someday.

“I had an idea about 2 years ago to make a life size replica of the Ark of the covenant as a birthday cake for a pastor. I told my friend Naa Dei about this extreme idea and she said that would be great for my brother Bishop Morgan.”

Dzifa narrated that she started working on the cake a month to the scheduled time it was needed due to the work involved in getting it ready on time.

“There are countless images online of the Ark of the Covenant but I had to find one that could work with the limitations of edible cake decorating mediums. So I found the design I posted yesterday and started planning and designing the structure.... at first my carpenter said it simply wasn’t possible to make the replica life size and fill it with cake and ganache, it’ll be too heavy”

“We had to use red wood which was very strong but also very heavy…you would be surprised just how heavy cake, ganache and fondant are. The ark was carried by 4 men so the total weight had to be such that 4 men can carry it on their shoulders...and walk quite a distance with it on the shoulders ..... so we started baking our lightest sponges...by the end of the week the whole studio was filled with cake.”

This was not the only cake Dzifa was working on at the time. She said she was working on two more unique cakes.

“Mind you we were working on the edible excavator, the engagement cake and the ark at the same time.”

This made her reduce her sleep time to “only 3 hours a night as my mind was too charged to sleep any longer...coming up with different options to reduce the overall weight but have enough cake to serve close to 600 people.”

According to the Book of Exodus, God gave Moses an instruction on Mount Sinai during his 40-day stay to build the ark. God also gave specifications of the ark.

The cake made a grand entrance

The Book of Exodus gives detailed instructions on how the Ark is to be constructed. It is to be 2​1⁄2 cubits in length, 1​1⁄2 in breadth, and 1​1⁄2 in height (approximately 131×79×79 cm or 52×31×31 in). Then it is to be gilded entirely with gold, and a crown or molding of gold is to be put around it. Four rings of gold are to be attached to its four corners, two on each side—and through these rings staves of shittim-wood overlaid with gold for carrying the Ark are to be inserted; and these are not to be removed. A golden lid, the kapporet which is covered with 2 golden cherubim, is to be placed above the Ark.

Below are the two other cakes Dzifa was working on at the same time.