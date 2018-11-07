Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Gigi Hadid casually wore a $6,468 jacket to a fitting for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gigi Hadid recently wore one of fall's biggest trends to a fitting for the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs in early December.

Gigi Hadid's teddy coat doesn't come cheap.

(Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the model was photographed leaving the brand's headquarters in Manhattan, New York, in a multicolored shearling jacket from Tod's. The teddy coat, a style that has been everywhere this season, retails for £4,920 (about $6,468 US dollars).

Hadid wore her hair down in beachy waves.

(Splash News)

Hadid completed the cozy look with a white turtleneck, $995 leopard-print ankle boots from Giuseppe Zanotti, and $950 jeans from Monse that feature gray denim on the front of the legs and plaid print on the back.

The model also accessorized with a black quilted leather purse with gold trim.

Hadid will join 56 other models on the Victoria's Secret runway for the brand's annual fashion show, which will be filmed on Thursday in New York City.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The show airs Sunday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers can also stream the show on ABC's website and app or watch it via their Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV subscriptions.

