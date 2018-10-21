Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Gigi Hadid wore $840 sneakers that look like white tube socks and accessorized with a $2,390 handbag

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gigi Hadid recently stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that are designed to look like white socks.

Gigi Hadid pulled off the bold shoe design. play

Gigi Hadid pulled off the bold shoe design.

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

  • On Thursday, Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that retail for $840.
  • Designed to look like tube socks, the pull-on shoes feature thick rubber soles and white knit fabric.
  • Hadid paired the sock sneakers with gray sunglasses, pink- and white-striped cut-off jeans, and a simple white long-sleeved top.
  • She also accessorized with a white Prada handbag that retails for $2,390.

Like fellow model Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid is a fan of bold shoe designs.

On Thursday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that retail for $840. Designed to look like tube socks, the pull-on shoes feature thick rubber soles and white knit fabric.

Hadid wore her hair down in loose waves. play

Hadid wore her hair down in loose waves.

(Splash News)

Hadid paired the sock sneakers with gray sunglasses, pink- and white-striped cut-off jeans, and a simple white long-sleeved top.

She also accessorized the casual look with a white Prada handbag that retails for $2,390.

