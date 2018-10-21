Gigi Hadid recently stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that are designed to look like white socks.
Like fellow model Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid is a fan of bold shoe designs.
On Thursday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that retail for $840. Designed to look like tube socks, the pull-on shoes feature thick rubber soles and white knit fabric.
Hadid paired the sock sneakers with gray sunglasses, pink- and white-striped cut-off jeans, and a simple white long-sleeved top.
She also accessorized the casual look with a white Prada handbag that retails for $2,390.
