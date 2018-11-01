Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Gigi Hadid wore an elaborate jack-'o-lantern makeup look for Halloween, and she did it entirely herself

  Published:

An easy, last-minute Halloween costume, Gigi Hadid's makeup look can easily be recreated with some black lipstick and orange face paint.

gigi hadid last minute halloween costume play

gigi hadid last minute halloween costume

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • On Wednesday, Gigi Hadid shared two photos of a DIY pumpkin-inspired makeup look on Instagram.
  • Hadid covered most of her face in orange paint, save for the upper-left half.
  • She also drew a black triangle over her right eye and an exaggerated smile to mimic a jack-o'-lantern.
  • The model completed the look with darker orange lines to mimic the grooves of a pumpkin.
  • A timeless choice for a last-minute Halloween costume, the model's look can be recreated with lipstick and face paint.

On Wednesday, Hadid shared two photos of a DIY pumpkin-inspired makeup look on Instagram.

"Felt like bein crafty more than dressing up today, so I painted me a jack-o-lantern! "she captioned the post. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN !!!!!!!"

A timeless choice for a last-minute Halloween costume, the model's makeup look can easily be recreated with some black lipstick and black and orange face paint.

Read more: 23 Halloween beauty looks you should try

While you can experiment to find a look that works for you, Hadid opted to cover most of her face in orange paint, save for the upper-left half. She also drew and filled in a black triangle over her right eye, and an exaggerated smile over her lips, to mimic the cutouts in a carved jack-o'-lantern.

The model completed the look with darker orange lines to mimic the grooves of a pumpkin and a few stitches along the edges of the orange face paint.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

