Giorgio Armani is worth almost $9 billion and is one of the wealthiest men in fashion — here's a look at how the legendary designer spends his fortune


Reuters

  • Fashion designer Giorgio Armani is worth $8.8 billion, according to Forbes.
  • The 84-year-old has made his fortune not only in fashion, but also in accessories, perfumes, makeup, sportswear, interior design, real estate, restaurants, hotels, and even chocolate.
  • Armani owns a 213-foot luxury yacht and homes in Italy, the French Riviera, and the Caribbean island of Antigua.
  • Here's a look at how Armani makes and spends his billions.

Giorgio Armani, the co-founder and sole owner of fashion house Armani, is worth $8.8 billion, according to Forbes.

His empire also spans industries that include accessories, perfume, makeup, interior design, real estate, restaurants, and hotels. The business mogul brought in $2.7 billion in revenue in 2017, according to Bloomberg, which looked at filings with Italy's business register.

The 84-year-old spends part of his fortune on multiple private homes all over the world, from Italy to the South of France to the Caribbean island of Antigua. He also owns a 213-foot luxury superyacht.

Here's a look at what nearly $9 billion buys.

