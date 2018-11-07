Pulse.com.gh logo
Gisele Bündchen says she quit Victoria's Secret because she felt 'less at ease' posing in bikinis

  Published:

The model wrote about the unique way she made the decision to leave Victoria's Secret in her new memoir "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life."

Gisele Bündchen revealed why she became "less at ease" with Victoria's Secret shows. play

Gisele Bündchen revealed why she became "less at ease" with Victoria's Secret shows.

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen revealed the reason behind her departure from Victoria's Secret in her new memoir "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life."
  • She writes that she became "less at ease" with wearing "just a bikini or thong."
  • Bündchen placed two pieces of paper reading "yes" and "no" in an empty teacup, and ultimately pulled "no."

Gisele Bündchen was one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels during her time with the brand, but she hung up her wings back in 2006 after joining their roster of models in 1999.

She just released a new memoir entitled "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" in which she reveals the reason behind her decision to move on from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. According to an excerpt shared by People, her comfort level with the lingerie started to dwindle as her modeling career developed.

"For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong," she writes in the memoir. "Give me a tail, a cape, wings — please, anything to cover me up a little!"

Bündchen says she she became less comfortable after the first five years. play

Bündchen says she she became less comfortable after the first five years.

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Though she acknowledges the opportunities the brand gave her, she ultimately decided not to renew her contract in 2006.

"I was certainly grateful for the opportunity and the financial security the company had given me, but I was at a different place in my life, and I wasn’t sure I wanted to continue working there," Bündchen writes.

Read More: Here's how much money Victoria's Secret Angels make

Bündchen says the brand gave her "financial security." play

Bündchen says the brand gave her "financial security."

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

When it came time to make her decision, she devised a simple way to make the big life change: placing two pieces of paper with the words "yes" and "no" in an empty teacup and letting fate decide the rest.

“I closed my eyes and set an intention: whatever piece of paper I chose would be for my highest and best self and be the right decision," she wrote. "No was the answer I unconsciously wanted to hear. It was also the answer my body wanted to hear and, I believe, had been trying to tell me for days."

She last walked the show in 2006. play

She last walked the show in 2006.

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Though the model is no longer a part of the annual event, her legacy continues to influence the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury told People that Bündchen is the inspiration behind the "sun-kissed" looks the models will be wearing at this year's show, so it looks like she'll be there in spirit.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

