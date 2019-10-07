The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the air branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces, was officially established on April 18, 1964.

55 years later, it finally has its first female Air Warrant Officer.

Her name is Grace Garba.

Grace Garba is the Nigerian Air Force's first female Air Warrant Officer in 55 years.

She is now the first female Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO) to be promoted to the highest rank in the Non-Commissioned Officers’ cadre since the force was established on April 18, 1964.

Reportedly, Garba joined the NAF back in 1986 as a member of the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 10. She was 20 years old at the time.

Over the years, she put in the work required while earning four certificates — a Nursing degree from the School of Nursing, Maiduguri, Midwifery from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Public Health Nursing from the School of Health Technology, Kaduna and an Advanced Diploma in Public Administration at the Federal University of Technology, Yola.

She eventually became the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the Nigerian Air Force’s School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM), Kaduna which is her current position before this promotion.

Announcing the news, the Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigeria’s Airforce, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said: “The promotion demonstrates the commitment of the current NAF leadership in paying adequate attention to the empowerment of female personnel to realize their full potentials.”

The force’s official Twitter handle also shared the news online adding that her promotion “is expected that this would serve as motivation & spur other airwomen to strive for excellence & aspire for such rare elevation. The promotion demonstrates the commitment of the current NAF leadership to empower female personnel to realize their full potentials.”

Garbe will be decorated with her new rank on October 15, 2019.