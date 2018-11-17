Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Gut-wrenching photos show what a hellish nightmare it already is to get around Long Island City, Amazon's new HQ2 headquarters (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

  • Amazon is building a new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, with plans to add up to 40,000 workers to the neighborhood.
  • While not Manhattan, Queens is crowded and transit-starved. Amazon could make that worse.
  • We ventured to the very edge of the boroughs main arterial subway line — the 7 train — to see what a usual commute was like.

Amazon is coming to New York City’s second most populated borough.

And while it’s not quite as dense as Manhattan's famous grid, Queens has come a long way from its farming roots (it was the last of the five boroughs to consolidate and join New York City,) it’s one of the fastest-growing areas of the City.

But trains here are already packed to the brim with commuters, who are increasingly moving farther out east as rent skyrockets.

I took a ride on the boroughs main artery — the 7 train — to see just how crowded things already are, and how Amazon’s infusion of at least 25,000 (and up to 40,000) workers might affect transit around its new neighborhood.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Go to Pulse.com.gh

You don't need to spend more than $100 on a gift this holiday season.
Lifestyle 100 gift ideas for under $100
41. Colorado: $1,547.
Lifestyle How much car insurance costs in all 50 states
2018 Toyota Yaris.
Lifestyle The 9 best cars you can buy for under $20,000
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Lifestyle Tesla just had the worst year in its history, but now it's starting to look like the best tech company in the world (TSLA)
X
Advertisement