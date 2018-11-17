AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Amazon is coming to New York City’s second most populated borough.
And while it’s not quite as dense as Manhattan's famous grid, Queens has come a long way from its farming roots (it was the last of the five boroughs to consolidate and join New York City,) it’s one of the fastest-growing areas of the City.
But trains here are already packed to the brim with commuters, who are increasingly moving farther out east as rent skyrockets.
I took a ride on the boroughs main artery — the 7 train — to see just how crowded things already are, and how Amazon's infusion of at least 25,000 (and up to 40,000) workers might affect transit around its new neighborhood.