Lifestyle Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the first photos of her wedding dress

Goop has released photos of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck's intimate wedding months after they married in September 2018.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Amagansett, New York, back on September 29. Now, the couple is finally sharing a peek of their big day.

Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop shared a high-quality photo of their celebratory walk down the aisle with INSIDER, and her chic wedding dress is on full display in the shot captured by photographer John Dolan.

The dress was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino and featured many classic elements with a few modern twists.

The layered design featured floral lace embroidery draped over a Swiss dot pattern and a nude lining underneath. The cap sleeves and illusion neckline added a modern touch, while Paltrow kept her bridal look traditional with a tulle veil. Makeup artist Gucci Westman gave Paltrow a light and natural look for the day.

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married in a star-studded Hamptons ceremony on Saturday — and she shared a photo of their wedding bands on Instagram

She later changed into a caped romper by Stella McCartney for the reception, which you can get a glimpse of on Goop. McCartney also designed Meghan Markle's sleeveless reception gown for the royal wedding in May.

Goop writes that "the day ended as it began — with beauty, love, and two very happy people." Check out more photos of the ceremony and reception on Goop.

