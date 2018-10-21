news

Hailey Baldwin has submitted an application to trademark the name, "Hailey Bieber."

The model filed to register the name for the purposes of a clothing line on October 10, The Blast reported Friday.

According to a document found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, the trademark application was filed through Baldwin's company, Rhodedeodato Corp — a combination of the model's middle name, Rhode, and her mother's maiden name, Deodato.

Through her company, Baldwin also submitted applications to trademark her maiden name, "Hailey Baldwin," as well as, "HRB3" — also for the purposes of a clothing line.

Baldwin and Bieber, who met in 2009, have been romantically linked several times — first in 2015, and then again in 2016. In July, one month after they appeared to rekindle their relationship, the pair confirmed they got engaged.

Since then, neither Baldwin nor Bieber has commented publicly on their marital status. However, in September, people speculated that they were secretly married after the couple was reportedly spotted at a New York City courthouse where marriage licenses are issued, according to TMZ.

At the time, an unnamed "religious source" also told People that Baldwin and Bieber were legally married in the courthouse but are planning to have a "big blowout" with friends and family "soon."

On Tuesday, according to Us Weekly, the pair reportedly "simultaneously said yes" when a fan in Los Angeles asked them if they were married.

