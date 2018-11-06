news

Hailey Baldwin put a sparkling twist on the "no shirt" trend while attending the launch of her clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing.

Baldwin wore a $45 silver blazer with matching $38 wide leg trousers from her new collection.

She completed the look with silver pumps and hoop earrings.

She's previously mastered the "no pants" trend, and now it looks like Hailey Baldwin is moving on to the "no shirt" look for the winter.

While the "no pants" trend involves wearing a top long enough to create the illusion of forgoing bottoms, the "no shirt" trend essentially involves wearing a blazer with no shirt underneath, and it's become a go-to look for stars like Emilia Clarke and Kim Kardashian West.

Baldwin put her own spin on the trend while wearing a sparkling pantsuit to the launch of her new clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing on Monday.

The star wore two pieces from the collection: a sparkling $45 blazer and matching $38 high waisted wide leg trousers. That brings the total cost of her shirtless pantsuit look to $83.

She added silver heels and hoop earrings to complete the ensemble.

It looks like pantsuits and the "no shirt" trend go hand in hand.

