Hailey Baldwin threw an oversized blazer over a hoodie for a business-casual take on the 'no pants' trend

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From blazer dresses to oversized button-up shirts, Hailey Baldwin can't seem to get enough of Hollywood's "no pants" trend.

Hailey Baldwin's latest "no pants" look is the definition of business casual. play

(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

  • On Tuesday, Hailey Baldwin wore yet another pantsless ensemble during a casual walk with fiancé Justin Bieber.
  • While Bieber opted for a blue tank top and gray shorts, Baldwin dressed up a black hoodie with an oversized gray blazer.
  • Baldwin accessorized the business-casual outfit with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a simple updo.
  • Earlier this month, the model was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a more polished version of the "no pants" trend.
  • During a daytime outing with Bieber, Baldwin paired an oversized button-up shirt with gold hoop earrings, a $4,200 black Fendi purse, and £350 ($458) hiking boots from House of Holland.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in Los Angeles, California, wearing yet another pantless ensemble during a casual walk with fiancé Justin Bieber.

While Bieber opted for a blue tank top and gray shorts, Baldwin dressed up a black hoodie with an oversized gray blazer.

Bieber and Baldwin both wore white sneakers. play

(Splash News)

Baldwin accessorized the business-casual outfit with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a simple updo.

Earlier this month, the model was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a more polished version of the "no pants" trend. During a daytime outing with Bieber, Baldwin paired an oversized button-up shirt with gold hoop earrings, a $4,200 black Fendi Peekaboo purse, and £350 ($458) hiking boots from House of Holland.

Bieber looked comfortable in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. play

(Splash News)

Baldwin and Bieber have yet to comment publicly on their marital status since they got engaged in July. On Friday, The Blast reported that the model filed to register the name, "Hailey Bieber," for the purposes of a clothing line on October 10.

In September, people also speculated that the two were secretly married after they were reportedly spotted at a New York City courthouse where marriage licenses are issued in September, according to TMZ.

At the time, an unnamed "religious source" also told People that Baldwin and Bieber were legally married in the courthouse but are planning to have a "big blowout" with friends and family "soon."

On October 16, according to Us Weekly, the pair reportedly "simultaneously said yes" when a fan in Los Angeles asked them if they were married.

