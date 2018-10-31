Pulse.com.gh logo
Heartbreaking photos show shoes belonging to Lion Air crash victims piled up at the recovery site

There are baby shoes littered among the huge number of shoes lined up at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Shoes of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 are seen at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 31, 2018 play

(Reuters)

  • Rescue crews are amassing piles of shoes during their search for victims and possible survivors of Monday's Lion Air plane crash.
  • Chilling photographs of the recovery site at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia show the extent of the tragedy, with baby shoes among the many others.
  • Lion Air flight JT 610 had 189 people onboard when it crashed in the Java Sea, and had been faulty on the last flight it took.

Heartbreaking photos show lines of shoes belonging to Lion Air crash victims piled up at the recovery site in Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Images captured by Reuters photographers show the full extent of Monday's disaster that killed 189 people, including pictures of several pairs of baby shoes.

An investigator hold a pair of baby shoes at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta. play

(Reuters)

Shoes of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 are seen at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 31, 2018 play

(Reuters)

As of Wednesday night, rescuers have not found any survivors from the Boeing 737 Max 8's crash into the Java Sea, but the Indonesian navy located a 22-meter long object 32 meters deep on Tuesday night that they think is the main hull of the 40-meter long plane.

A pair of baby shoes at the Lion Air rescue base. play

(Reuters)

So far, 49 body bags have been collected and delivered by rescue teams for investigation, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The rest of the 189 bodies are probably stuck in the plane on the sea bed, Bloomberg reported the National Search And Rescue Agency's (BASARNAS) Director of Operations Bambang Suryo Aji as saying.

A shoe and parts of the crashed Lion Air plane are among debris retrieved from the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia play

(AP)

Rescue crews have focused their attention on finding the black box, which records flight data, and it should reveal what happened to the plane to make it crash, Sky News reported.



