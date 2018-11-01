Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Heidi Klum may have outdone herself with her 2018 Halloween costume

Heidi Klum is renowned for her incredible Halloween costumes, and this year she outdid herself with her transformation into Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Princess Fiona and Shrek play

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Princess Fiona and Shrek

(Getty)

  • Heidi Klum is famous for her legendary Halloween costumes.
  • This year she took things to new levels by transforming herself into Princess Fiona from Shrek.
  • The supermodel and TV presenter used a prosthetics company to make herself completely unrecognisable — and she documented the whole process on social media.

From an elderly version of herself to a chimpanzee, the elaborate lengths Heidi Klum goes to in her Halloween outfits never fail to amaze and astound.

This year, however, the supermodel and TV presenter may have outdone herself.

For Halloween 2018, Klum transformed herself into Princess Fiona from Shrek — and together with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz as her ogre husband, the pair were unrecognisable.

null play

null

(Michael Loccisano / Getty)

At the end of September, Klum teased fans by revealing she was working with a prosthetics company to create her costume.

She then proceeded to share throwback pictures of her previous costumes on Instagram and Twitter in the days leading up to Halloween, ensuring excitement for the big reveal reached fever pitch.

Read more: All the show-stopping Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner family this year

The supermodel's 2018 look was, not for the first time, the work of Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance — the same company who was behind Klum's 2017 Jessica Rabbit incarnation, shown below.

Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit for her 16th Annual Halloween Party in 2015. play

Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit for her 16th Annual Halloween Party in 2015.

(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The transformation from Klum and Kaulitz to Princess Fiona and Shrek was far from a quick process — and Klum shared a series of videos documenting the entire thing.

The supermodel has been hosting star-studded and now legendary Halloween parties since 2000, and her costume reveal has become one of the highlights of the holiday for many. The party she hosted in New York City on Wednesday, October 31 was no different.

null play

null

(Michael Loccisano / Getty)

Unsurprisingly, this year's look did not disappoint her fans, one of whom tweeted that she "cannot be beaten" when it comes to Halloween.

Happy Heidiween!

