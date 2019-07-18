Nelson Mandela is the receiver of more than 250 honours, including the Nobel Peace Prize, and continues to be deeply revered even after his death around the world.

To honour the anti-apartheid hero, Nelson Mandela Day, officially declared by United Nations, is celebrated annually on his birthday, July 18.

So, as the world remembers the great leader here are twenty books Mandela authored that you should make sure to read at least one.

Reuters

Below is a list of books written by Nelson Mandela

1. Long walk to freedom - 3 books in this series namely: A Long Walk to Freedom Early Years, 1918-1962 (v. 1), Long Walk to Freedom, vol. 2, 1962-1994 (v. 2) and Long Walk to Freedom: The Autobiography of Nelson Mandela.

2. Conversations with myself by Nelson Mandela

3. Madiba magic by Nelson Mandela

4. How Far We Slaves Have Come!: South Africa and Cuba in Today's World by Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro

5. Nelson Mandela Speaks : Forging a Democratic, Nonracial South Africa by Nelson Mandela

6. Nelson Mandela’s favourite African Folktales by Nelson Mandela

7. No Easy Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

8. Notes to the Future : Words of Wisdom by Nelson Mandela

9. Nelson Mandela by Himself: The Authorised Book of Quotations by Nelson Mandela

10. In his Own Words by Nelson Mandela

11. U. S. and Africa by Nelson Mandela and Dan Connell

12. Let Freedom Reign: The Words of Nelson Mandela by Nelson Mandela

13. Arafat (Hoy) (Spanish Edition) [Spanish]

14. Dare Not Linger : The Presidential Years by Nelson Mandela and Mandla Langa

15. Mandela: An Illustrated Autobiography

16. Transitional Justice Vol. II : How Emerging Democracies Reckon with Former Regimes by Nelson Mandela

17. The Struggle is My Life

18. A Prisoner in the Garden: Photos, Letters, and Notes

19. Nelson Mandela: I Am Prepared to Die