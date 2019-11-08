Squats are fantastic. Unlike other exercises that require equipment, these can be done with only your body weight any time, anywhere.

Contrary to the popular opinion that squats are only great for your backside, this one move pretty much affects the entire body.

From strengthening your legs and abs to increasing flexibility, below are five great reasons why you should start doing squats regularly.

For many fitness experts, squats are the one exercise to do every day, especially if you do not have enough time for anything else.

According to Dr Christopher Stepien, a sports therapist and chronic pain expert, “50 squats a day will keep the doctor away — seriously. Daily squats will help you mentally and will even give you better yearly check-ups with your primary physician.”

You should do squats regularly Drazen

He is supported by Katrina Pilkington, a certified personal trainer who says, “I tell my clients to do squats regularly wherever and whenever they can.”

We agree which is why we have put together a list of five reasons why you should do squats regularly:

Strengths joints

Some people think squats are bad for your knees but they actually give you stronger joints. Done correctly, squats strengthen the joints by engaging the ankles, knees and hips. It also increases flexibility by improving your lower body mobility.

To squat properly, stand tall with your feet spread shoulder-width apart. Next, bend your legs and lower your hips toward the floor while ensuring that your feet point straight forward or just slightly outward. Make sure your back is straight as you bend, don’t let your knees collapse inward and squeeze your glutes as you stand.

Proper way to squat

Helps with belly fat

Squats are primarily about the legs but they can also help with strengthening your core. The more squats you do, the stronger your core becomes. To have a stronger core, make sure you squat properly by clenching your abs every time.

“When performing a squat properly you also activate your lats, abs, glutes, and hip flexors,” says Brittany Watts, certified personal trainer.

Squats can help you with your belly fat

Weight loss

As a compound movement, squats use almost every muscle in the core and lower body. Throw in a dumbbell, kettlebell or barbell and one could argue that they use all the major muscle groups in your body.

By using the muscles in the legs, hips, back, core, shoulders and arms, squats cause your body to produce anabolic hormones which results in muscle growth and fat loss.

Squatting properly will lead to weight loss (Imgur)

No room for boredom

There are over 20 squat variations. You have the goblet, Bulgarian split, pistol, lateral step out, and jump squats. This means you can always mix things up when you get bored with a particular type of squat.

Great shape

Last but not least, squatting gives you a great shape. By targeting the glutes, inner thigh muscles, legs, booty, squats leave you with an incredibly toned body.

Watch the video below to learn how to squat properly.