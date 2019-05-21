Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is the latest country to legalize gay marriage.

The Asian nation's parliament voted to legalize same-sex unions on Friday, May 17, 2019. The bill allows same-sex couples to apply for "marriage registration" as part of "exclusive permanent unions."

"On May 17th, 2019 in #Taiwan, #LoveWon. We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country," the president tweeted after the parliament's vote.

Taiwan is the first nation in Asia to permit gay marriage. It joins the growing list of countries that have legalised same-sex unions.

Here are the remaining 27 countries that permit gay unions and the year same-sex marriages became legal:

The Netherlands - 2000

Belgium - 2003

Canada - 2005

Spain - 2005

South Africa - 2006

Norway - 2009

Sweden - 2009

Argentia - 2010

Iceland - 2010

Portugal - 2010

ALSO READ: Nigeria and 9 other countries where homosexuality is punishable by death