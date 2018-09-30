Here are the 28 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

news

The 2018 Paris Motor Show is one of the most important car shows of the year.

Unfortunately, a large number of major brands are set to skip the show including Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mazda, and Volvo.

However, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Citroen, and Peugeot all are expected to have a major presence at the show.

The 2018 Paris Motor Show will be open to the public from October 4-14 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

The Paris Motor Show is traditionally one of the most glamorous and important shows on the industry calendar.

The biennial Paris Mondial de l'Automobile showcases the latest concepts and the hottest exotics from the world's leading automakers. Although concept cars are traditionally the stars of the show, plenty of headliners from this year's event could soon be on offer at a dealership near you.

The Paris show will be headlined by French auto giants Renault Group and PSA (Peugeot, Citroen, and DS).

Several international brands are also expected to make major news this year including BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Both are expected to launch new production models at the show.

Unfortunately, though, the biggest news coming out of the show is the distinguished list of global auto brands that are set to skip Paris.

These include Ford, Fiat, Chrysler, Aston Martin, Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Jeep, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Volkswagen, Opel/Vauxhall, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Volvo.

With the growth of non-traditional auto shows like CES, Pebble Beach, and Goodwood, car makers have found new avenues to spend their advertising budgets.

