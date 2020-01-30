Sleep research site Savvy Sleeper has carried out a study to figure out the places with the most and least levels of burnout (exhaustion due to chronic workplace stress).

69 cities from 53 countries were analyzed based on the number of people sleeping less than seven hours a night, working more than 48 hours a week, time spent in traffic and other work-related factors.

Below are the three African cities that made the list.

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) legitimised burnout (from chronic work stress) by classifying it as a medical condition.

Following this categorisation, sleep research site Savvy Sleeper has carried out a survey to find out the cities with the highest and lowest levels of workplace burnout.

The findings ranked Tokyo, Japan as the city with the highest burnout. It is followed by Mumbai, India, Seoul, South Korea, Istanbul, Turkey and Manila, Philippines.

The World's Most Stressed-Out Cities (savvysleeper)

Three African cities made the list. They are:

Johannesburg, South Africa

This city has the highest number of burnout employees in Africa and the 18th overall. It ranks high when it comes to the number of the population sleeping fewer than seven hours each night.

The city scored 9.39 in this category, topped only by Tokyo, Japan.

The World's Most Stressed-Out Cities (savvysleeper)

Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi came in 25th with its employees dealing the most amount of traffic across the world. According to research, "employees spend on average 56.44 minutes on the roads."

Traffic along a busy Nairobi Highway

This city also scored 10/10 when it came to the number of employees working for over 48 hours.

Lagos, Nigeria

Contrary to the popular belief that Lagos is one of the most stressful places in the world, the city was ranked 55/69.

The World's Most Stressed-Out Cities (savvysleeper)

However, the West African city scored 9.27 with its population working more than 48 hours.

Fun Fact: Lagos scored 10/10 under the vacation time category.

Commenting on the results of the research, Ashley Doyle, staff writer at Savvy Sleeper, said, “Our research suggests businesses should make addressing some of the factors affecting employee work-life balance a priority. Not only will this ensure staff health and wellbeing is protected, but it will also help companies continue to recruit and retain top talent.”

"Cities with reasonable working hours, adequate vacation time and positive sleep patterns not only have more motivated employees but also higher workplace productivity, despite shorter work weeks," the writer added.