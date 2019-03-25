Nowadays, it is not uncommon for the super-rich to take expensive 'sabbaticals' all over the world in order to recharge as they spend time with their family.

This is the latest trend, according to Jack Ezon, president of Ovation Travel. The travel company's clients include New York financiers and Hollywood moguls.

Speaking with a luxury travel magazine called Condé Nast Traveler, he said, "We've had a significant spike in clients, largely between the ages of 35 and 50, looking to take extended sabbaticals."

"The common denominator is a Type-A overachiever, either between jobs or having recently sold off their company or just at a meltdown point of complete work and personal life imbalance. It's their chance to really disconnect so they can reconnect to themselves, their loved ones, and the world around them," Ezon further revealed.

Where are these billionaires headed?

Business Insider U.S has discovered exactly where the rich are spending their money this year.

Teaming up with boutique luxury travel agency Original Travel, the site discovered the hottest destinations around the world for billionaires.

Of the 15 hot spots, three African countries made the list. Here are the 3 hottest destinations for billionaires in Africa:

Egypt

This beautiful city is the number one hottest spot in Africa and the rest of the globe.

Rwanda

Rwanda is next. It holds the sixth position in the world and the second in the continent.

According to Business Insider, billionaires are choosing to visit this East African country because of its excellent view of green nature and wildlife that can be found in the following national parks - Akagera National Park, Nyungwe National Park and Volcanoes National Park.

Seychelles

Seychelles is third in Africa and eighth in the world. It is home to beautiful beaches, nature reserves, and mountain rainforests.

The island republic has one of the world's 25 best beaches in 2019 and some of the top 25 best hotels in Africa.