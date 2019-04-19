This weekend (April 19–21, 2019), thousands of people will gather at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for the concluding part of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In spite of the expensive general admission ticket ($429), fans will come from various parts of the world to see their favourite stars perform.

The fact that the festival usually attracts over 700,000 people over the course of six days makes Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

However, the number one slot for the world's largest festival goes to Mawazine, an International music festival held annually in Rabat, Morocco. This attracts over 2 million people.

Here are the top 7 biggest music festivals in the world:

Mawazine

This is a Moroccan International music festival held in Rabat, Morocco.

2,500,000 people attend every year.

Donauinselfest

A free open-air music festival which takes place annually at Donauinsel in Vienna, Austria.

Gets at least 2,400,000 people

Summerfest

This is an annual music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.

Attracts 770,000 people

Pol'and'Rock Festival

It used to be known as Woodstock Festival Poland.

This an annual free rock music festival in Poland that gets 750,000 people.

Coachella

This festival, which holds in Indio, California, usually attracts 750,000 people. Last weekend, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy, two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, performed at the first leg of the festival.

Mr Eazi performed at 10 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Backed by a live band and dancers, he performed songs like 2016 smash hit, ‘Skin Tight, ‘Akwaaba’, ‘London Town,’ and ‘Leg Over.'

Two days later, Burna Boy performed after Ariana Grande, Khalid, Bad Bunny and Pusha T. He performed smash hits like, ‘Ye,’ ‘Dangote,’ ‘Tonight,’ ‘Killin Dem,’ ‘Soke,’ and 'On The Low.'

Rock in Rio

A music festival that started in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gets 700,000 people.

Sziget Festival

This is a music and cultural festival in northern Budapest, Hungary.

Attracts 565, 000 people.