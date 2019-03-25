Scientists have discovered the harmful effects of sugary drinks.

A long-term study of over 118,000 men and women found that the more sugar you have, the higher the risk of an early death.

These sweet drinks include soda, sugar-filled tea or coffee.

Its common knowledge that sugary drinks can result in certain issues like weight gain, diabetes, and stroke.

Now, a newly released 34 year-long study in the journal Circulation has discovered just how much dangerous sweet drinks like soda and sugar-filled tea or coffee can be.

After carrying out a research on over 118,000 men and women across the US, scientists have come to one scary conclusion - people who indulge in sugary beverages and sugar substitutes face a higher risk of dying from cancers and heart problems.

During the two long-term studies that lasted for 34 years, researchers noticed that the more sugar participants have, the more likely the risk of death.

Breaking it down between males and females, the authors of this study found that women who drink a lot of artificially-sweetened beverages daily increase had a 63% higher risk of death, while men upped their odds of death by 29%.

To further prove their point, the researchers in this study included factors like diet, physical activity, body mass index, and age.

Even with these, they still found that people who consume more sugary drinks are more likely to die early.

Following the findings of this research, scientists recommend replacing sugary drinks with water.

In a press release, lead study author Vasanti Malik, a research scientist in the Department of Nutrition in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, "Diet soda may be used to help frequent consumers of sugary drinks cut back their consumption, but water is the best and healthiest choice."