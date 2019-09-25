A report by the UN World Tourism Organization has revealed the top 10 tourist destinations in Africa.

The data also shows exactly how much tourists are spending in these countries.

Egypt tops the list as the country with tourist spending across the continent.

The UN World Tourism Organization has released its 2018 report which shows that the global tourism industry was worth a total of $1.7 trillion at the time.

At $12 billion, Egypt holds the number one spot as the African country reaping the greatest benefits from tourist spending.

According to the report, these tourism receipts include their flight tickets and whatever goods and services travellers paid for at their destinations.

Why travellers spend the most in Egypt

Egypt's revenue is probably due to the fact that it has hosted the biggest sporting event in the continent - the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - on four different occasions since its start in 1957.

Prior to hosting the 2019 edition, the Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhy predicted that “The Africa Cup of Nations Championship (AFCON) is likely to attract more than 50,000 tourists to Egypt in June 2019."

AFCON 2019 was hosted in Egypt

Major events like these result in an influx of people whose expenses benefit the country’s tourism sector and the general economy.

Aside from this event, tourists visit to see beautiful sights like the Giza Necropolis, one of the remaining seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the beaches, great resort towns, the Egyptian Museum with over 120,000 items and the 6th of October Panorama.

Amarachi Ekekwe at the Pyramids of Giza [Travel with a Pen] Travel with a pen

Based on the money spent by tourists, here are the top10 destinations in Africa:

Egypt — $12 billion

South Africa — $9 billion

Morocco — $8 billion

Nigeria — $2 billion

Malta — $2 billion

