Following the recent launch of the new Nigerian international electronic passport, Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at travel documents across the continent.

Here is how much it costs to get an e-passport in nine African countries:

Kenya

Fee -32 Pages for $44, 48 pages for $59 and 64 Pages for $74

Validity - 10 years

Ethiopia

Fee - $90 for 32 pages and $165 for 64 Pages

Validity - 5 years

Gambia

Fee - $61

Validity - 5 years

Morocco

Fee - $50

Validity - 5 years

Somalia

Fee - $150 for Somalis outside Somalia and $100 for Somalis

Validity - 5 years

South Africa

Fee - $14

Validity - 10

Tanzania

Fee - $67.5

Validity - 10 years

Tunisia

Fee - $20

Validity - 5 years

Note: Not an e-passport

Zimbabwe