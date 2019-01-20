Following the recent launch of the new Nigerian international electronic passport, Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at travel documents across the continent.

Here is how much it costs to get an e-passport in nine African countries:

Kenya

  • Fee -32 Pages for $44, 48 pages for $59 and 64 Pages for $74
  • Validity - 10 years
Ethiopia

  • Fee - $90 for 32 pages and $165 for 64 Pages
  • Validity - 5 years

Gambia

  • Fee - $61
  • Validity - 5 years
Morocco 

  • Fee - $50 
  • Validity - 5 years

Somalia

  • Fee - $150 for Somalis outside Somalia and $100 for Somalis
  • Validity - 5 years

South Africa

  • Fee - $14
  • Validity - 10
Tanzania

  • Fee - $67.5
  • Validity - 10 years

Tunisia

  • Fee - $20
  • Validity - 5 years
  • Note: Not an e-passport

Zimbabwe

  • Fee - $53