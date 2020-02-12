After some break, harmattan has returned to certain parts of the country including Lagos state.

It returns with its characteristic haze and severely dry air that can wreak havoc on the skin.

Business Insider SSA has compiled a list of 3 major tips to help you protect your skin against this brutal weather.

The skin is the largest organ in the body which means it suffers the most when harmattan shows up. The dry weather tends to suck out moisture from your skin leaving it a dull and lacklustre appearance.

Here are some tips to help you protect your skin:

Drink more water

Protecting your skin from the dry harmattan winds start from the inside. You have to drink more water than you usually take to prevent dehydration and keep your skin moisturized.

You can aim for up to 3 litres a day. It is also advisable to cut back on coffee and soda.

Moisturise

This is not the time to forget to use your body lotion. This is the time to use your lotion generously. Go for products with natural oils like coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil and shea butter as they are perfect for keeping the dryness at bay.

To lock in the moisture, slather on your lotion immediately after your bath.

Exercise, exercise, exercise

Exercising during harmattan releases unwanted toxins from the body and helps the skin glow.

Extra tip: You can also show your skin some extra care by exfoliating with a gentle body scrub. Go for natural scrubs that contain anti-ageing ingredients like vitamin C and E.

This will remove dead skin cells and keep your skin looking fresh.