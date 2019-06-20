Netflix has given viewers a first behind the scenes look at 'Queen Sono', its first original series from Africa.

The series follows a highly trained top spy whose sole mission is to improve the lives of South Africa's citizens.

"While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life," the plot reads.

Cast

This lead role is played by South African actress Pearl Thusi.

Queen Sono's all-local cast includes;

Vuyo Dabula as an ex-spy named Shandu

Sechaba Morojele as Dr Sid, director of the SOG

Chi Mhende as a SOG agent

Loyiso Madinga as a SOG agent

Rob Van Vuuren as a SOG agent

Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, an heiress with ulterior motives.

Khathu Ramabulana as Queen's childhood friend, William

Enhle Maphumulo as Nova, in a relationship with William

Abigail Kubekha as Mazet, Queen's grandmother

The supporting cast includes Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo.

The six-part crime drama is being produced by Johannesburg-based production company Diprente.

Kagiso Lediga, the showrunner and director of the series, is working with director Tebogo Malope.

These two will direct three episodes each with a team led by executive producer Tamsin Andersson.

Netflix's Queen Sono will be available in over 190 countries by 2020.