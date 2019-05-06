Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims across the world, begins today, May 6, 2019.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drinks during daylight hours.

However, these hours vary widely across the world, some fast for more than 19 hours while some fast for just over 11 hours.

Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims around the world and it began today, May 6, 2019. During this month, adult Muslims who are healthy get up before daybreak for an early morning meal, suhoor. Then they proceed to fast until nightfall.

REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

During the period of fasting, they are to abstain from eating, drinking, and all immoral acts.

In different cities across the world, the number of hours of fasting varies. According to Islamic Finder, a Muslim resource platform, in Oslo, Norway, Muslims have to fast for much longer than any other place on earth -- 19 hours and 20 minutes. In London, England, fasting lasts for just over 18 hours. In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, fasting lasts for 13 hours and 8 minutes.

These times are determined by the length of daylight in those cities. Here's how long Muslims have to fast for Ramadan in different cities across the world.

Statista