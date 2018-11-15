news

Celebrities are no strangers to the world of luxury real estate — in fact, some are practically experts.

In 2018, it was out with the old and in with the new for stars like Kylie Jenner, Tyra Banks, and Selena Gomez. Many sold their lavish properties for many millions, and most pocketed at least a million in profit from their sales alone.

Which supermodel's Malibu beach house sold for $45 million? Keep scrolling to find out.

Kylie Jenner sold one of her Hidden Hills homes — and an adjacent plot of dirt — for a grand total of $12.05 million.

Kylie Jenner has already amassed quite the real estate empire, and she's only 21 years old.

In 2018, she sold two of her California properties: the third home she's owned in Hidden Hills, and a plot of dirt right next to it.

The home, purchased for $6.03 million when Jenner was just 18 years old, was sold by the starlet for $6.7 million this year. Jenner has since upgraded to a lavish, $13.45 million mansion in Beverly Hills with partner Travis Scott.

Along with the home, Jenner sold a now-infamous "plot of dirt" for $5.35 million in August, originally asking for about $200,000 more than the property's selling price.

These two sales add up to a grand total of $12,050,000 for Jenner in 2018, and a little over a million in profit.

Ellen DeGeneres sold her Montecito estate — next to Oprah's house — for $11 million.

Ellen DeGeneres is another star who moonlights as a real estate tycoon — the comedian and talk show host has been buying, flipping, and selling luxury properties for almost a decade. And she makes a serious profit from her endeavors.

Her latest sale was no exception. DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi recently sold their Montecito estate called "Rancho San Leandro," which sits adjacent to Oprah Winfrey's "The Promised Land Estate."

DeGeneres purchased the property in 2017 for $7.195 million, and sold it off-market this year for $11 million — pocketing about $4 million in profit.

Taylor Swift sold her chic Beverly Hills property for $2.65 million.

Like Jenner and DeGeneres, Taylor Swift is no stranger to the world of real estate — in fact, she's quite savvy.

Swift bought this landmark Beverly Hills home, once owned by film producer Samuel Goldwyn, for $1.78 million in 2012,

The singer sold the four-bedroom, mid-century style home, which includes a lagoon pool and 1,000-bottle wine cellar, for $2.65 million, according to the Los Angeles Times, profiting just shy of a million in the off-market sale.

Selena Gomez no longer calls Fort Worth home. She sold her Texas estate this year for an undisclosed price, estimated to be around $2.7 million.

Selena Gomez bought this estate in the Montserrat gated community in Fort Worth, Texas, to stay close to her roots: the actress-turned-singer grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, and likes to visit her childhood home almost every year.

Gomez first listed the five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home for $3 million in 2017, then briefly took it off the market, according to Page Six.

However, the 10,000-square-foot property reportedly sold in 2018. Its asking price before it went off the market was $2.7 million, according to Christie's.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger sold his home in Palm Beach, Florida, for $35 million.

Fashion designer and American icon Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger owned their property in Palm Beach, Florida, for less than a year before putting it up for sale.

Hilfiger bought the 11,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style home in May for $34 million. The mansion boasts 200 feet of beach front, vaulted indoor ceilings, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

The Hilfigers may have sold the property due a preference for their other home in Golden Beach, Florida. Regardless, they sold the Palm Beach compound for $35 million this year, pocketing a cool million in the process.

Here's a look inside.

Usher sold his childhood dream home in Georgia for $1.5 million.

When Usher first drove past this home as a teenager in 1991, he knew he someday wanted to own it. After scoring a guest spot on "Moesha" and having his first hit with "U Make Me Wanna" in 1999, Usher was able to buy the residence, formerly owned by music producer L.A. Reid, at its $1.2 million price tag.

The house boasts a custom-built recording studio room, a black marble foyer, and a home theater, yoga studio, and spa. Usher decided to sell his former dream home in 2018 for $1.5 million — about $1.1 million less than the original price he wanted, but still more than what he paid originally.

Tyra Banks sold her Pacific Palisades home for $4 million.

Supermodel and media mogul Tyra Banks bought this Pacific Palisades mansion about four years ago, for $3 million. Banks flipped the 3,700-square-foot residence this year, listing it at $4.25 million and selling for $4 million, making a million in profit.

This property is one of three that Banks sold in 2018. According to the Daily Mail, she also sold a two-bedroom Los Angeles townhouse in the spring for $1.47 million, and an ocean-front home for $8.9 million in June.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford sold her Malibu beach house for $45 million.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her business mogul husband, Rande Gerber, sold their longtime Malibu, California, beach house in June for a whopping $45 million.

Believe it or not, this is way less than what the couple listed the house for — Crawford and Gerber reportedly wanted $60 million for it in 2016.

The compound sits on three-plus acres of land, and spans 5,300 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and beach-front views. The couple chopped its price down to $50 million earlier this year to make the property more appealing to buyers, and sold it for $5 million less. They had originally bought the home, along with another property next door (which wasn't sold), in 2015 for $50.5 million.

Matt Lauer sold his luxurious Manhattan loft for $7 million.

Former NBC anchor Matt Lauer sold this lavish apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $7 million earlier this summer. Lauer purchased the property in 2004 for $5.88 million, and originally listed it for $7.35 million — he still pocketed over a million with the sale.

The apartment includes many luxury amenities, like a private elevator, library room, and high-end kitchen. The best part, though? It's just three blocks from Central Park.

Kirsten Dunst sold her SoHo, New York City, loft (with unbeatable waterfront views) for $4.4 million.

Actress Kirsten Dunst sold her stunning SoHo loft for $4.43 million in June. Dunst recently got engaged to actor Jesse Plemons, and, after giving birth to their first child earlier this year, needed more space.

The stunning two-bedroom loft is a penthouse, of sorts, and boasts unbeatable views of the Hudson River. The building it's in is home to many other celebrities, like Michael Stipe, Casey Affleck, and Gus Van Sant.

Dunst bought the apartment in 2007 for $3.09 million, which means she made over a million in profit with this 2018 sale.

Lauren Graham sold her sleek, all-white West Village apartment in New York City, with an asking price of $825,000.

"Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham listed her chic New York City pied-à-terre for $825,000 in May. The sale was private, so the buyer's price is unknown — but if the property sold at (or close to) asking price, Graham made quite a profit with the sale.

She purchased the one-bedroom, one-bathroom West Village apartment in 2014 for $570,000, and renovated it completely. According to Realtor.com, the apartment's listing read: "No detail went unnoticed while bringing this prewar classic apartment back to life with the highest-end materials and finishes."

After Zsa Zsa Gabor's death, her legendary Bel Air estate went on the market — and sold for $20.8 million.

Zsa Zsa Gabor was no stranger to opulence: her 9,000-square-foot mansion, which she lived in for 40 years, is nestled in Los Angeles' glitzy Bel Air area. Movies like "Behind the Candelabra" have filmed there because of the house's over-the-top design.

Gabor passed in 2016, but already had a deal with the soon-to-be owners in place at the time. However, after living in the house for barely a year, the new owners decided to put it back on the market in July, ultimately selling it for for $20.8 million, around twice what it had cost them, per Curbed.

Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler are swapping their Nashville mega-mansion for a swanky farm.

Though Cavallari and Cutler's sprawling Nashville, Tennessee, estate serves as the backdrop for their reality show, "Very Cavallari," the two decided to sell summer of 2018.

The house — which has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — was purchased for $5.3 million in 2012. Cavallari and Cutler have since decided to "downsize" to a hobby farm near Nashville, in the celebrity-laden Leiper's Fork village. According to Variety, they paid about $4.23 million for the new 35-acre property.

But their Nashville mega-mansion is still on the market. And it could be all yours — for $7.9 million.

