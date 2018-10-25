Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Here's how the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' comic characters compare to their Netflix counterparts

How the characters of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Netflix's spin on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," compare to the comic series from Archie Horror.

Sabrina meeting with Father Blackwood.

Sabrina Spellman is back and darker than ever.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Netflix's spin on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," is based on the comic series from Archie Horror, an imprint of Archie Comics.

These characters are hitting the small screen with some new twists. But here's how the comic characters compare to their real life TV counterparts.

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a young teen who discovers she is half-witch on her 16th birthday.

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a young teen who discovers she is half-witch on her 16th birthday.

Shipka is known for starring on "Mad Men."



Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's human boyfriend.

Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's human boyfriend.

Lynch is known for Disney's "Austin and Ally."



Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind, Sabrina's best friend.

Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind, Sabrina's best friend.

Sinclair was in "Paper Towns."



Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin.

Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin.

"Sabrina" is Perdomo's biggest role to date.



Lucy Davis is Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's light-hearted aunt.

Lucy Davis is Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's light-hearted aunt.

Davis was in "Wonder Woman" and is well-known for starring on the UK version of "The Office."



Miranda Otto plays serious Aunt Zelda.

Miranda Otto plays serious Aunt Zelda.

She played Eowyn in the "Lord of the Rings" movies.



Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell, Sabrina's favorite teacher who also happens to be taken over by Madam Satan.

Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell, Sabrina's favorite teacher who also happens to be taken over by Madam Satan.

Gomez is known for starring on "Doctor Who."



Go to Pulse.com.gh

