Lifestyle Here's how to figure out how much turkey to buy for your Thanksgiving dinner

  • Published: , Refreshed:

We talked to experts from Butterball's Turkey Talk Line to find out how much turkey to buy per person for your Thanksgiving dinner.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

  • For Thanksgiving dinner, you should buy about 1.5 pounds of turkey per person.
  • This will give you a generous serving on Thanksgiving, as well as leftovers after.
  • If you have a large group, supplement a whole turkey with extra drumsticks or breasts.

There are certain foods you should avoid making on Thanksgiving.

Turkey is — obviously — not one of them.

If you're in charge of cooking this holiday, you'll probably soon find yourself in the grocery store wondering how many pounds of turkey will adequately feed your table.

Fortunately, there's a simple way to figure this out.

According to the experts who run Butterball's Turkey Talk Line, 1.5 pounds of turkey per person will give you a generous serving on Thanksgiving, and leave you with leftovers after — because who doesn't love a good Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich?

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

If you're hosting a large number of guests, the experts suggest supplementing a whole turkey with extra turkey legs or turkey breasts (boneless or bone-in).

Buying an extra turkey breast is an especially good choice if most people at your table prefer white meat.

