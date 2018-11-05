news

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here.

Fan-favorite models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been confirmed to walk the runway, 18 newcomers will be introduced, and artists including Shawn Mendes and Halsey are set to perform.

This year's show is being taped in New York City on November 8, but viewers at home won't be able to watch the prerecorded event until December 2.

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will officially air on December 2 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET

For online viewers, ABC will be streaming the show on both its streaming platform and the ABC app. While both are free to use, the two platforms require users to sign in with a paid cable provider.

Hulu with Live TV will also stream the show on December 2. If you're not already a member, the service costs $39.99 per month, though Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of the service, which includes ABC.

Similarly, the show will stream on YouTube TV, which normally costs $35 per month. YouTube also offers a free trial period, though it is for 30 days.

Since the event is pretaped, it's likely that the models set to appear on the runway will give their followers an early glimpse of the show on social media.

